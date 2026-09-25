Voronkov notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 preseason win over the Penguins.

Voronkov was on a line with Valeri Nichushkin and Sean Monahan, a trio that could open 2026-27 as the Blue Jackets' second line. Voronkov has a chance at a fresh start in head coach Rick Bowness's first full season behind the bench, though the winger had just three points while averaging 9:58 of ice time after Bowness took over in January of last season. A potential top-six job and power play should position Voronkov well for a bounce-back year.