Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Snaps drought with two-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Voronkov produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.
The burly center had gone six straight games without getting onto the scoresheet, but Voronkov broke out of his slump with a couple points in the second period that helped the Blue Jackets grab a 4-1 lead, although it didn't last long in the wild affair. Voronkov is up to 10 goals and 20 points through 28 games on the season, along with 54 shots on net, 47 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-9 rating.
