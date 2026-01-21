Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins (illness) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators.
Merzlikins exited the game after the first period. He allowed two goals on seven shots before he was replaced by Jet Greaves. Merzlikins likely won't be back in the contest unless Greaves gets injured, and the former should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Stars.
