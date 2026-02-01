Gardner posted a 29-save shutout in WHL Saskatoon's 4-0 win over Prince Albert on Saturday.

Gardner was the great equalizer against one of the WHL's top teams, earning his third shutout of the campaign and the 10th of his junior career. The 20-year-old goalie is 19-10-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 36 outings this season. Based on his performances this year, Gardner looks ready to be an AHL regular in 2026-27.