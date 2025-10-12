Gardner posted a 32-save shutout in WHL Saskatoon's 3-0 win over Kamloops on Saturday.

Gardner earned the eighth shutout of his junior career, which is third-most in Blades history. The 19-year-old netminder inked an entry-level deal with the Blue Jackets in March. He's still a few years away from being a true contender for NHL minutes, but he's had excellent numbers throughout his time in the WHL and is off to a 5-1-0 start with a 1.56 GAA and a .942 save percentage in six games this season.