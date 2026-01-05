Greaves stopped 38 of 43 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Greaves has dropped two of his last three starts, but fantasy managers would be wise to look past his win-loss record to see what he brings to the table. The 24-year-old netminder has been playing well of late -- this was the first time since Nov. 28 (also against Pittsburgh) where he allowed more than three goals. Over his last 10 games, Greaves has gone 5-4-1 with a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage.