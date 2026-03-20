Greaves made 22 saves in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

It was Greaves' first win over the Rangers' elite netminder, Igor Shesterkin. He was locked in a duel with Shesterkin on Nov. 15 that ended in a 2-1 shootout loss for the young Blue Jacket. Greaves has gone 10-0-2 in 12 starts since Rick Bowness replaced Dean Evason as head coach on Jan. 12. Overall, Greaves is 23-12-8 with two shutouts, 2.61 GAA and .909 save percentage in 42 starts this season. His numbers are eerily close to Shesterkin's 22-14-6 with one shutout, 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage. Greaves isn't that good, but his season certainly is.