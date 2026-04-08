Greaves turned aside 34 of 37 shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Greaves kept the Blue Jackets in Tuesday's contest throughout regulation and overtime before making multiple saves in the shootout to claim the victory. With Tuesday's win, he is up to a 25-16-9 record, a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 51 appearances this season. The 25-year-old netminder has been excellent down the stretch with a 2.18 GAA and a .920 save percentage over his last 10 starts. Greaves should continue to draw regular starts as the Jackets make a push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He's a strong fantasy option for the remainder of the regular season.