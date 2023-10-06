Greaves was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Greaves lost out to Spencer Martin in competition to be backup to Elvis Merzlikins while Daniil Tarasov (knee) is out. The 22-year-old Greaves should play regularly with Cleveland. Given the Blue Jackets' luck with keeping goalies healthy in recent years, Greaves may get some NHL time later in the season.