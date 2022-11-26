Gaudreau was credited with two assists and four shots during Friday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Islanders.

Gaudreau, who had his four-game point streak snapped Wednesday, rebounded to record two second-period assists Friday. The 29-year-old left winger has collected eight points, including seven helpers, during his past six appearances. In his first season with the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau paces the club with 20 points in 20 games.