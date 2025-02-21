Labanc was placed on injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery Friday and will miss the rest of the season.
Labanc has two goals and 12 points in 34 games this season and has been a healthy scratch on 23 occasions. The 29-year-old winger should be healthy enough to return for the start of training camp in September, barring any major setbacks.
