Labanc was released from his PTO by the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Labanc was hoping to secure a full contract with the Canes after coming into camp on a tryout, but it looks like he'll have to hope he can land elsewhere this season. The 29-year-old winger struggled to stay in the lineup with the Blue Jackets last year, appearing in just 34 games, but was relatively productive when he played, generating two goals and 10 helpers. A two-way deal for Labanc should be something he is able to land before the season kicks off.