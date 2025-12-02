Olivier (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Columbus recalled Luca Del Bel Belluz from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis in a corresponding move. Olivier has already missed the last three games, and there is no timeline for his return to the lineup. He has accumulated three goals, nine points, 29 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 71 hits and 44 PIM across 23 appearances this season.