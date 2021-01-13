Domi says he intends to shoot more this season, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

The 25-year-old averaged about 2.5 shots a game over his two seasons with Montreal, resulting in 45 goals in 153 games, but he's been working to become more aggressive in firing away. "Sometimes in the past, I've been known to maybe pass a little too much, and this year I'm really going to focus on getting the puck on net and making that simple play of just shooting the puck," Domi said this week. "It doesn't necessarily have to go in the first time, but the second and third time is how you score goals now in the NHL, especially on the power play." Skating on a line with Cam Atkinson gives Domi an outlet for his pass-first instincts, but more shots of his own could allow him to return to the 25-goal plateau this season.