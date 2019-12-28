MacInnis picked up an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.

He chipped in on Jakob Lilja's second-period tally, giving MacInnis his first career NHL point in his third career game. A second-round pick by the Coyotes in 2014, the 23-year-old center -- the son of Hall of Famer All MacInnis -- was off to a solid start this season for AHL Cleveland (three goals and 15 points in 28 games) and has a golden opportunity to prove he belongs at the top level due to all the injuries that have beset the Jackets' forward ranks. His upside is still likely that of a defensively responsible bottom-six option, however.