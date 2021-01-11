MacInnis was placed on waivers Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The 24-year-old played in 10 games last season for Columbus, managing only one assist, but he was more productive for AHL Cleveland, scoring seven goals and 30 points in 45 contests. The Jackets' offseason additions up front left no room for MacInnis on the NHL roster, but if he clears waivers he'll return to the Monsters and wait for injuries to open up a spot for him.