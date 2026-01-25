Monahan scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Lightning.

This was Monahan's second goal in the last three games. The 31-year-old's move down to the second line has made it tougher for him to contribute regularly on offense. He's produced eight goals, 24 points, 76 shots on net, 27 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 47 appearances. He's on pace for closer to 40 points rather than matching the 19-goal, 57-point campaign he put up in just 54 outings in 2024-25.