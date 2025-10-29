Schenn scored a goal, put two shots on net and served five PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Schenn found the back of the net in a hurry, tallying the first goal of the game less than one minute into regulation. The 34-year-old center is up to two goals, five points, 13 shots and 28 hits through 10 appearances this season. With points in each of his last two games, he is on his first point streak of the season. He accomplished this while skating in a top-line role alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud, while center Robert Thomas (upper-body) has been injured the past two contests. With head coach Jim Montgomery constantly rotating his lines, Schenn is a solid streaming option in fantasy when he's entrusted with a larger role.