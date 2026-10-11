Schenn scored a power-play goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Schenn continued his strong start to the year with this tally. The veteran forward has two goals, three assists, 10 shots on net, 14 hits, three blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-1 rating over five appearances. Schenn is playing on the second line and first power-play unit, which gives him a reliable floor for fantasy production, especially in leagues that reward his physicality.