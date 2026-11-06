Schenn scored a goal, distributed an assist, served two PIM and had three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Schenn logged his first multi-point game since Oct. 6 in Thursday's clash, as he scored to tie the game at two apiece early in the second period before helping Victor Eklund tie the game at three later in the period. Overall, the 35-year-old Schenn is up to five goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 34 hits over 15 games this season. His proven track record keeps him in the fantasy conversation in deep leagues, and his recent run of six points over his last seven appearances warrants him a look as a streaming option in 10-team formats.