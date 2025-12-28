Schenn scored a power-play goal and recorded two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over Nashville.

Schenn put the Blues on the board first with a power-play goal midway through the opening period. Following his twine finder Saturday, he has seven goals, 15 points, 53 shots on net and 87 hits across 39 appearances this season. The 34-year-old's goal Saturday was his first since Dec. 7, snapping an eight-game streak without lighting the lamp. While he has been inefficient inside the Blues' top six, he still holds solid fantasy value in deep leagues due to his hit totals. He still has over half the season to turn things around offensively, but at his current pace, Schenn is at risk of recording 40-plus points in a season for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.