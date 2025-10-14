Schenn recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Schenn doubled the Blues' lead at the 2:10 mark of the second period, and he'd later set up Jimmy Snuggerud's power-play tally in the same frame. Schenn went pointless in the first two games of the season, but he finally got on the scoresheet in this comfortable win. Schenn had 50 points in 82 regular-season games in 2024-25, so it seems it was just a matter of time before he'd get things going offensively after tallying just one shot on goal in the first two outings of the campaign.