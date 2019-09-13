Foley (concussion) failed his training camp physical according to general manager Doug Armstrong, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Foley missed all of the 2018-19 campaign due to the concussion he suffered in the 2018 Traverse City prospect tournament and is still feeling the effects. It seems the center is a long way off from being ready to suit up in a game and could be facing the end of his playing career.

