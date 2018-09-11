Blues' Erik Foley: Being checked out for possible concussion
Foley -- who sustained an injury in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Columbus during the NHL Prospects Tournament -- is being evaluated for concussion symptoms, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Blues GM Doug Armstrong considers Foley's injury to be a minor injury affecting his upper body. This essentially puts an end to the prospects tournament for the 21-year-old, who is set to turn pro after recording 38 goals and 50 assists for Providence College starting with the 2015-16 season.
