Barbashev won't face supplementary discipline from the league for his hit on Tomas Hertl in Game 5 on Sunday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

As Greg Wyshynski stated, the league was unable to determine conclusively that the head was the main point of contact, which means Barbashev will be available for Tuesday's Game 6 clash. Through the first five contests of the series, the winger notched one goal, one assist and eight shots while averaging 13:09 of ice time. While he is unlikely to put up significant production due to his bottom-six role, the Russian might be a solid depth option for fantasy owners heading into Tuesday's tilt.