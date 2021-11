Barbashev scored twice Saturday in a 6-3 win over St. Louis.

He scored on a rebound with a one-handed tip-in early in the second that put the Blues up 2-1. And then he pushed the score to 6-2 late in the third. Barbashev has three goals in his last two games and a solid 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 21 games. If he sustains this pace, Barbashev will flirt with a possible 50-point season. And that's from the middle six. He's a sneaky fantasy play.