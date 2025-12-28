Hofer stopped 30 of 32 shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Hofer's strong run of play continued Saturday, as he allowed just one goal in both the first and third period while playing from ahead the majority of the night. With the win, he is up to an 8-7-2 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 21 games this season. The 25-year-old goalie has an overall save percentage of .900-plus for the first time since the first game of the season. Over his last three outings, he has been elite with a 3-0-0 record, 1.33 GAA, .953 save percentage and a shutout. While he has alternated starts with Jordan Binnington for the majority of the season, Hofer's consistency in recent weeks has started a strong case to take over the starting role. The Blues likely won't operate with a true No. 1 option between the pipes, but if Hofer can rise to the 1A role, he should hold solid value in most two-goalie formats.