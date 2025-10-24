Hofer made three saves on six tries before being pulled from Thursday's 7-4 loss against Utah.

Hofer struggled early in the contest, allowing a goal to Ian Cole just past the three-minute mark before surrendering two goals to Logan Cooley minutes later. Luckily for Hofer, he wasn't credited with the loss as leading netminder Jordan Binnington also allowed three goals and surrendered the game-winning tally to Clayton Keller. Overall, the 25-year-old Hofer has struggled with a 1-1-0 record, a 6.21 GAA and a .789 save percentage across three appearances. Proceed with caution when streaming him in fantasy, as his path to success will likely be matchup dependent for the time being. Regardless, Binnington will likely see the bulk of time between the pipes for St. Louis moving forward, leaving stronger options available in fantasy than Hofer.