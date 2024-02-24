Binnington will defend the road crease in Detroit on Saturday.

Binnington was sensational Thursday, as he stopped all 38 shots in a 4-0 win over the Islanders. He is 6-3-0 with a 2.12 GAA and a .933 save percentage in his last nine starts, giving the 30-year-old a 20-15-2 record this season. He has a tough matchup. as the Red Wings have averaged 3.46 goals, sixth in the NHL.