Kyrou scored two goals on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Wild.

Kyrou opened the scoring just 4:19 into the first period, and he gave the Blues a 3-1 second-period lead with his second goal. The latter turned out to be the game-winner. Kyrou has three goals through four games this postseason after totaling one goal without an assist in nine previous career playoff appearances.