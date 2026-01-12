default-cbs-image
The Blues announced Monday that Joseph is considered day-to-day due to an elbow infection, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Joseph has been out of the lineup for each of the last three games, and he'll be unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Carolina due to his elbow issue. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but his next opportunity to do so will be Friday against the Lightning.

