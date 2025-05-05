Walker logged an assist, three shots on goal and nine hits in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Jets in Game 7.

Walker set up Radek Faksa's late goal in the second period, which put the Blues up 3-1. The 31-year-old Walker had four points over seven postseason contests, all of them coming in Game 5 or later in the first-round series. That burst of offense is not the norm -- he had a career-high 16 points in 73 appearances in the regular season as a fourth-liner, which is likely the role he'll fill again in 2025-26.