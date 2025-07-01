default-cbs-image
Bjugstad signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Bjugstad produced eight goals, 19 points, 115 shots on net and 104 hits across 66 regular-season outings with Utah in 2024-25. He will likely occupy a bottom-six role with the Blues in 2025-26.

