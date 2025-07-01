Blues' Nick Bjugstad: Pens two-year pact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjugstad signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.
Bjugstad produced eight goals, 19 points, 115 shots on net and 104 hits across 66 regular-season outings with Utah in 2024-25. He will likely occupy a bottom-six role with the Blues in 2025-26.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Finds twine Monday•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Finds twine in shootout loss•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Scores empty-netter•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Grabs helper in return to lineup•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Activated Friday•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Placed on injured reserve•