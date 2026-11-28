Buchnevich (upper body) picked up two assists in a 5-3 win over the Stars on Friday.

Buchnevich missed one game to the injury, and he picked up right where he left off -- with points on the score board. He has put up points in five consecutive games (three goals, three assists). Buchnevich had been held pointless in six straight prior to the run. His production has been on a steady decline since his career peak of 76 points in 2020-21, and he's on pace for 40-45 this season. Buchnevich's fantasy value is limited, but his role on the power play could change that if he starts to produce. He has gone 15 games without a power-play point.