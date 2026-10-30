Broberg scored an even-strength goal on one shot and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Broberg had his best game of the season from a scoring perspective, as this was his first three-point effort and just his second multi-point performance of the campaign. The defenseman has three goals and six assists this season, providing encouraging offensive production from the blue line. His involvement in St. Louis' power-play attack adds to his fantasy appeal, although his limited shot generation could restrict his scoring ceiling.