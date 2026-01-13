Thomas (lower body) is slated to miss Tuesday's home contest against the Hurricanes.

According to the Blues, Thomas has been dealing with an injury that he recently aggravated, presumably in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The right-shot center didn't participate in Tuesday's morning skate and is considered day-to-day at this time. Brayden Schenn will skate between Otto Stenberg and Jimmy Snuggerud on the top line Tuesday, and Dalibor Dvorsky is set to center the second line as a result of Thomas' absence.