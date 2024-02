Bolduc was recalled from AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

Bolduc has been putting up decent numbers in the minors with eight goals and 15 helpers in 48 games for the Thunderbirds. Selected 17th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old center could be an option against the Islanders on Thursday, which would mark his NHL debut. If Bolduc does play, it could come at the expense of Sammy Blais.