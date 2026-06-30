Bobby Brink: Not qualified by Minnesota

Brink was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Wild on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, per PuckPedia.

The Wild have little cap space to work with and have several spots to fill on their roster, which probably explains why the team did not present Brink with a qualifying offer. The right-shot winger was dealt from Philadelphia to Minnesota at the 2026 trade deadline and posted a total of 15 goals, 30 points, 104 shots and 80 hits between the two teams in 2025-26. The 2026 free-agent class is slim, so Brink should have no issue finding a new team to sign with come July 1 if the Wild don't circle back to him in time.