Brink notched a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Brink was out of the lineup for the series opener, but he's since played in two straight games. He doesn't appear to have the full trust of head coach John Hynes, and that could lead to Brink getting scratched once Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and Yakov Trenin (upper body) are healthy again. Brink produced 30 points, 104 shots on net, 80 hits and a minus-7 rating over 68 regular-season outings between Minnesota and Philadelphia.