Greer added an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Greer has added three goals and four assists through 13 games, which is quite the impressive output for a fourth-line winger averaging only 10:10 of ice time in his first season with the Bruins. Anyone looking to save virtual dollars in DFS should consider Greer given that he's averaging better than a half-point per game and likely comes with a minimum price tag.