Greer (upper body) is set to return to the lineup Friday versus the Golden Knights, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Greer battled the upper-body injury during preseason, but he's good to go for the Ducks' season opener. He'll get a golden assignment Friday, playing alongside Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier on the top line at even strength. It's unclear if he'll stick in that spot, but he'll have some extra appeal as long as he's commanding top-six usage. Greer broke out to the tune of 32 points in 78 regular-season games with the Panthers last year, but he also shot 16.3 percent, which raises the risk of regression.