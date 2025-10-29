Minten scored an empty-net goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Minten has a point in each of the last two games, as well as three shots on net and eight hits. The 21-year-old forward continues to see action on the third line, though he's twice been under 10 minutes of ice time over the last five games. Overall, he has three points, 15 shots on net, 22 hits, 13 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances this season.