Minten distributed two assists and had three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Minten assisted each goal the Bruins tallied in the second and third periods, scored by Tanner Jeannot and Alex Steeves, respectively. With the pair of helpers, Minten is up to five assists, eight points, 31 shots on goal, 46 hits and 21 blocks through 25 games this season. The 21-year-old center has provided a great turnout this season for the Bruins after he was acquired by the team at the 2025 trade deadline. While he doesn't have a concrete role on the power play, Minten has made the most of his time on ice at even strength and a man disadvantage. He's developed into an all-around player who covers categories in fantasy, making him a rising option in deep leagues that value banger stats.