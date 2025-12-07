Minten scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Minten gave the Bruins a brief initial lead at 17:42 of the first period, though Timo Meier answered less than a minute later. The goal snapped Minten's stretch of 12 contests without one, during which he had just a two-assist performance. The 21-year-old has done enough to hold onto the third-line center job, and he's got room to grow despite the limits of his role. He's at four goals, nine points, 38 shots on net, 64 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 30 appearances.