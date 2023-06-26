Chicago traded Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston on Monday in exchange for forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.
Mitchell is a pending restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. The 24-year-old blueliner is eligible for arbitration. Mitchell supplied eight points, 25 shots on goal and 37 blocked shots in 35 games with Chicago last season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Snaps 12-game point drought•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Tacks on assist•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Tallies in Sunday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Produces assist Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Earns first helper of season•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Back in NHL•