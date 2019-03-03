DeBrusk had a power-play assist in 14:57 of ice time in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Devils.

With the power-play helper, DeBrusk was able to extend his point streak to three games. The 22-year-old has been scorching hot as of late, racking up 13 points in his past 10 games. The Edmonton native now has 32 points in 56 games this campaign. With 3:20 of average power-play time in his last 10 games, don't expect DeBrusk to slow down any time soon.