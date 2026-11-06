Aspirot was scratched for the sixth time in eight games in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Aspirot played in the first three games of the season, but he's played in just three of the next 14. Frederic Brunet has largely occupied the third-pairing spot on the left side of the Bruins' defense, leaving Aspirot in a depth role. With Boston carrying eight blueliners, it's a crowded competition that also includes Connor Clifton, and to a lesser extent, Mason Lohrei. Aspirot has earned eight shots on net, 12 hits and 11 blocked shots over his six games.