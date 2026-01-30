Aspirot notched two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old rookie produced his first career multi-point performance in his 35th NHL game, helping to set up tallies by Pavel Zacha (upper body) in the first period and a Marat Khusnutdinov empty-netter in the third. Aspirot has handled a regular shift on the Boston blue line since returning from his own upper-body injury after Christmas, and over the last 16 games he's contributed one goal, five points, 27 hits, 23 PIM, 16 blocked shots, 11 shots on net and a stunning plus-13 rating.