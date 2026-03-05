Aspirot (illness) did not accompany the team to Nashville and will miss Thursday's tilt versus the Predators, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Aspirot has two goals, six assists, 66 hits and 55 blocked shots with a stellar plus-23 rating over 40 games this season. Jordan Harris will enter the line up, replacing Aspirot on Thursday. Aspirot could return as early as Saturday when Boston hosts Washington in a matinee contest.