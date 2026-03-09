Aspirot notched two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The assists came in the second and third periods as Aspirot helped Pavel Zacha complete his second career hat trick. The 26-year-old blueliner has yet to score a goal in 2026, going 21 games without finding the back of the net, but he's been productive on an even-strength pairing with Charlie McAvoy -- over his last nine games, Aspirot has seven assists, 12 blocked shots, 10 hits, six PIM, five shots on net and a plus-3 rating.